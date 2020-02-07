 Newly-arrived Chinese woman taken to Hvidovre Hospital with suspected coronavirus - The Post

Newly-arrived Chinese woman taken to Hvidovre Hospital with suspected coronavirus

The test results are expected later this afternoon

February 7th, 2020 12:52 pm| by Roselyne Min

A Chinese woman who is suspected of carrying the coronavirus has been sent to hospital by ambulance upon her arrival at Copenhagen Airport .

According to Copenhagen Airport, the woman has reported flu symptoms, and the woman herself maintains that she was wearing a mask throughout her time at the airport.

Hvidovre Hospital confident with emergency response procedures
The woman has been admitted to Hvidovre Hospital and isolated.

The Danish Serum Institute is accordingly examining her. The results are expected to come out within a few hours.

Hvidovre Hospital is confident with their preparedness.

“We are always ready and trained well to deal with these cases. We handle it routinely,” said Hvidovre Hospital.

The Sundhedsstyrelsen health authority has also emphasised that the transfer has been made appropriately according to the guidelines and therefore there is no need to concern.

READ ALSO: Wuhan Update: Denmark considers coronavirus quarantine camps

Terminal 3 partially closed
The woman flew with the Chinese airline Sichuan Airlines and arrived at Copenhagen at 07:40 this morning after a stopover at Helsinki Airport.

Copenhagen Airport’s Terminal 3 has been closed and is currently being thoroughly cleaned.

READ ALSO: SAS extends China ban as Wuhan virus continues to spread

 

 

