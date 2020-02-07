Newly-arrived Chinese woman taken to Hvidovre Hospital with suspected coronavirus

A Chinese woman who is suspected of carrying the coronavirus has been sent to hospital by ambulance upon her arrival at Copenhagen Airport .

According to Copenhagen Airport, the woman has reported flu symptoms, and the woman herself maintains that she was wearing a mask throughout her time at the airport.

Hvidovre Hospital confident with emergency response procedures

The woman has been admitted to Hvidovre Hospital and isolated.

The Danish Serum Institute is accordingly examining her. The results are expected to come out within a few hours.

Hvidovre Hospital is confident with their preparedness.

“We are always ready and trained well to deal with these cases. We handle it routinely,” said Hvidovre Hospital.

The Sundhedsstyrelsen health authority has also emphasised that the transfer has been made appropriately according to the guidelines and therefore there is no need to concern.

Terminal 3 partially closed

The woman flew with the Chinese airline Sichuan Airlines and arrived at Copenhagen at 07:40 this morning after a stopover at Helsinki Airport.

Copenhagen Airport’s Terminal 3 has been closed and is currently being thoroughly cleaned.

