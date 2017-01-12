News fit for Paddy’s Day: Riverdance are coming to Copenhagen!

Nobody knows why the international Irish dance phenomenon, which first came to the attention of the world during the interval of the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest, has an anniversary show called ‘Riverdance21’, but coming to Copenhagen this autumn they are. The performance will include a number of new additions to the original show, such as new lighting design, new costumes and a new cappella dance number, ‘Anna Livia’. The Riverdance anniversary show was composed by Bill Whelan, produced by Moya Doherty and directed by John McColgan. A new generation of dancers will perform the very popular show at Royal Arena on September 15 and 16. Tickets cost 400-500 kroner and can be purchased via livenation.dk and ticketmaster.dk on March 21 at 10:00.

Metallica is ‘Hardwired…To Self-Destruct’

The US heavy metal band Metallica has confirmed that the European leg of its ‘Worldwired’ world tour contains a concert at Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning on 27 March 2018. Tickets go on sale on Friday March 24. Every ticket includes either a standard physical or digital copy of their latest album, ‘Hardwired … To Self-Destruct’. The album debuted at number one worldwide and sold more than 800,000 copies in its first week alone. Tickets for the concert are available to purchase via livenation.dk and ticketmaster.dk.