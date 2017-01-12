News in Brief: Are Danish parents “lucky” their babies don’t cry as much as other countries?

Danish parents are “lucky” according to British newspaper the Guardian because they experience the lowest rate of colic – when a baby cries for at least three hours a day – according to a meta-analysis of 28 previous studies. Colic was found among just 5.5 percent of infants aged three to four weeks in Denmark, compared to among 28 percent of British infants aged one to two weeks. Canada and Italy also had high rates, while Japan and Germany were just behind Denmark. Experts concluded that the colic rate is low because Danes spend more time with their children. They also attributed the difference to lengthy maternity leave, more babies sleeping outdoors, high rates of breastfeeding, good old patience and acceptance – and not bunging the baby off to the maternity ward as soon as it’s been born so the parents can sleep.

Danes: Obese people have themselves to blame

Just under a quarter of Danes reckon it’s perfectly fair for an employer to decide against a candidate if they are obese, according to a Megafon poll carried out for TV2 and Politiken. According to the survey, 82 percent agreed with the statement that ‘obesity is first and foremost responsibility of the individual’, with only 7 percent blaming society and 6 percent blaming the individual’s upbringing. Doctors are concerned there is not enough understanding of eating disorders, which they believe are responsible for a high proportion of the cases. The survey also revealed that 24 percent feel sorry for obese people, and that 32 percent think obese people need to ‘pull themselves together’ if they see them eating ice cream or drinking a full sugar soft drink.