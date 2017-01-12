News in Brief: Details of Coster-Waldau’s ‘Simpsons’ cameo revealed

The episode featuring ‘Game of Thrones’ star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in the long-running animated comedy series ‘The Simpsons’ aired on October 1.

Joining illustrious thespian company such as Danny DeVito, Dustin Hoffman and Max von Sydow, the popular Danish actor played Markery, a hitherto-unknown twin brother of Marge’s, in an episode entitled ‘The Serfsons’.

In the episode, “Marge’s mother is turned into an Ice Walker”, according to the episode’s IMDB page, and the character channels his ‘Game of Thrones’ persona Jaime Lannister inasmuch as there were hints of an incestuous relationship between the twins.

Coster-Waldau is also being drawn to look like Lannister – complete with designer stubble.

Dane sets new diving world record

Stig Pryds, a Danish freediver, has set a new world record for diving in open water. Freediving involves the diver holding his breath until resurfacing and does not involve any breathing apparatus. In Nyborg’s harbour basin the Dane managed to descend 180 metres, thus beating the current record by three metres, reports DR Nyheder. The record-breaking bid was watched by several hundred spectators, both on land and swimming alongside the quay, and has been accepted by Guinness World Records.

Platinum-selling US rap-star to play Royal Arena

Californian-born rapper Kendrick Lamar is coming to Denmark on March 1 next year. Lamar, who has won seven Grammys, was in 2013 named the number one ‘Hottest MC in the Game’ by MTV. In April this year, Lamar’s new album ‘Damn’ was described by Rolling Stone as a combination of “the old school and the next-level”. The single ‘Humble’ became his first number one as a lead artist on the Billboard Hot 100, and ‘Damn’ went platinum in May this year. James Blake will be support act and tickets for the Royal Arena concert go on sale at 09:00 on October 6 through Ticketmaster.