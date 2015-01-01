News in brief: Woman in critical condition after being struck by a taxi early on New Year’s Day

Woman in critical condition after being struck by a taxi early on New Year’s Day

A 22-year-old female cyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a taxi in Copenhagen early Monday morning. Copenhagen Police were notified of the incident, which is still under investigation, at 4:30 Monday morning. The young woman was the only person reported injured in the accident.

Man nearly killed by champagne bottle exploding between his legs

A Brøndby man remains in a critical condition after severing an artery whilst trying to open a bottle of champagne on New Year’s Eve, reports BT. The man, who has been placed in an artificial coma at Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen, was holding the bottle between his legs when it exploded and drove a shard deep into his thigh.

Danish mother says she’s still affected by arrest for leaving baby outside New York restaurant

Anette Sørensen, the Danish mother whose 1997 arrest for leaving her baby outside a New York restaurant sparked an international debate about parenting styles says she still feels unjustly vilified. Sørensen left her 14-month-old daughter in a stroller outside Manhattan while she and the baby’s father were inside. New Yorkers were shocked at the common Danish practice of leaving a child unattended while shopping or dining. New York police arrested the couple for child-endangerment and child welfare authorities briefly took charge of the baby. The charges were ultimately dropped.

Pissed Norwegian reveller skips out on massive taxi bill

A taxi driver that had hauled a well-oiled Norwegian passenger for six hours from Copenhagen to Oslo on New Year’s Day was forced to contact Norwegian police after the man left the vehicle and went into his flat without paying the12,500 kroner bill. When police arrived on the scene, they found the man in his bed asleep, and still quite inebriated. The man used his credit card to pay the outstanding bill. The taxi driver’s long night wasn’t quite finished, however. While he waited for either the customer to pay or the cops to show, the battery in his taxi died, and he was forced to call a rescue vehicle.