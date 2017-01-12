News in Digest• Green cars: behind schedule, lacking power

Just 0.59 percent of private vehicles in Denmark are currently electric or hybrid

PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen last year promised that as part of the government’s green package there would be over a million electric or hybrid cars on Denmark’s roads by 2030.

However, there is an awful long way to go if this ambition is to be realised. The latest Danmarks Statistik figures reveal that as of January 2019 there were only 15,205 vehicles in this category on the roads – 0.59 percent of the 2.6 million or so private cars in Denmark.

Political clarity needed

On the bright side, sales have been going in the right direction for the first five months of this year, as 3,476 electric or plug-in hybrid cars were sold, reports DR.

Experts point out that sluggish sales could well be due to conflicting political signals regarding car prices, subsidies (or not) and especially issues regarding registration tax.

It is suggested the way forward would be dropping the current registration tax and imposing a mileage tax. This would decrease the further you drive, so you would be taxed on driving the car rather than buying it.

More charging stations

The energy advocacy organisation Dansk Energi believes the target of 1 million cars requires 250 new charging stations to be erected in Denmark each day between now and 2030.

In total, 860,000 charging stations must be erected to sustain the vehicles.

It could cost as much as 19 billion kroner to make the Danish electricity grid compatible with such large-scale consumption on top of a 29 billion kroner investment to maintain the current electricity network.

Lars Aagaard, the CEO of Dansk Energi, contends that the electricity grid can be a show-stopper for the green transition if politicians do not fall in line behind the necessary big investments.

In search of funding

However, although there is broad inter-party agreement, nobody has yet worked out where the money is going to come from.

The DE report proposes two solutions. One is to expand and upgrade the network so that it can handle any extra strain. That would cost around 48 billion kroner.

The alternative would be to think smartly and engineer it so that energy consumption is automated and spread across a 24-hour period. This solution would only cost around 3 billion kroner, but with potential problems.