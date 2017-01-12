News in Digest: 2018 turning into a stellar year for concerts and comedy shows

We already knew that this summer was going to be a really special one for Roskilde Festival when US rapper Eminem comes to Denmark for the very first time, but did you also know that this year is turning into a stellar one for the country’s other festivals.

Furthermore, a whole host of other musicians and also comedians have confirmed they are coming to Denmark in 2018.

Have it NorthSide!

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher is appearing at NorthSide – his first performance in Denmark as a solo artist.

Legendary Northern Irish singer-songwriter Van Morrison, a Copenhagen resident in the 1980s, will take centre stage as a headline act at the Heartlands Festival on June 1.

Influential German electronic group Kraftwerk are coming to Copenhagen for the Haven Festival in August.

And the line-up for the 2018 edition of the Smukfest festival includes hip-hop superstar Kendrick Lamar and local legend Kim Larsen.

Not over troubled waters

Among the other big music names to confirm dates are Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel, but not together! Simon is playing Royal Arena on July 3 (550kr) and Garfunkel is visiting VÆRKET in Randers on June 10 (365kr) and DR Koncerthuset two days later (475kr).

Bryan Ferry is gracing Musikhuset Aarhus with his presence on June 13 and 15, before playing at Roskilde-Hallerne on June 17 (400kr), while 82-year-old British folk singer Shirley Collins is playing Kunsthal Charlottenborg on March 25 (250kr).

Elton John has confirmed his next global tour will be his last, meaning it is likely his appearance at the Royal Arena on 18 May 2019 will be his last performance in Denmark.

Queen and Adam Lambert are performing at the Jyske Bank Boxen on June 15 (470kr) as part of their One More Around the Block! summer tour, while Demi Lovato is bringing her Tell Me You Love Me tour to Forum on May 30 (360kr).

Justin Timberlake has announced an additional date at Royal Arena on August 5 (450kr) after his first concert a day earlier quickly sold out.

And likewise U2 will also play Royal Arena on September 30 as part of their eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour (300kr).

Lady Gaga, though, ended up cancelling her Royal Arena concert on February 17 after cutting short her European tour.

Is he irresistible?

not to be outdone by the musicians, a trio of North American-based comics are heading to Denmark.

A visit by The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour has been rescheduled from August 16 to 20 (455kr). Those who purchased for August 16 have until March 2 to get a refund.

Canada’s YouTube sensation Russell Peters will be gracing DR Koncerthuset on May 7 (440kr), while Trevor Noah, the South African star of ‘The Today Show’, is performing at Forum on June 8 (420kr).

And finally, one of the UK’s most popular sports podcasts, Football Weekly Live, is on its way to Bremen Teater on May 10 (230kr).