News in Digest: A landscape of changing pictures

God forbid that urban landscapes should stagnate. This past month has seen one of the city’s favourite Irish pubs close down and the reopening of one of its most popular museums. In addition, an iconic cinema could close, while a massive waterpark is being planned in the suburbs.

Picturehouse blues

The pastel-coloured cinema Palads Teatret on Axeltorv could make way for a high-rise complex at the nearby Vesterport Station, reports Politiken.

DSB Ejendomme is in talks with Palads owner Nordisk Film about building a new cinema in the complex. Palads, which was given its pastel coat in 1989 by Poul Gernes, was itself a station before becoming a cinema in 1912.

Physical reincarnation

Following three years of renovation work, child-friendly science exhibition centre Experimentarium has reopened again at Tuborg Havn i+n Hellerup.

The new 11,500 sqm building has twice the space as the old centre, along with the world’s first interactive cinema and a roof terrace for open-air activities.

Pub goes roving

The Irish Rover at Vimmelskaftet 49 has moved across Strøget to set up shop at The Viking House restaurant, where it has duly changed its name and announced plans for a renovation that will include a big beer garden.

Its final night was on January 28, and hundreds popped in to pay their respects to its best-known barman, Kieran Cahill, who undertook the final shift until the early hours.

Park’s ten-year plan

A new indoor waterpark, ‘Nordic Water Universe’, is in the works in Høje-Taastup Municipality, which when fully completed in 2028 could be the world’s fifth biggest.

The 840,000 sqm complex will be built over five phases and create up to 3,000 jobs.

Not to be outdone, the Vejlby-Risskov hall in Aarhus has announced plans for a waterpark of its own that will include a 105-metre slide and could be operational by 2020.