News in Digest: Bee good and trim your plans

Garden owners across the nation are being encouraged to delay their inclination to cut, prune and trim in a bid to help the nation’s bees, which are growing ever scarcer thanks to the heavy usage of pesticides.

The nation’s beehive association Danmarks Biavlerforening emphasises how particularly important flowering hedges are for hungry bees pollinating fruit trees and berry bushes, referring to them as their “pantry”.

Amager is buzzing

Nevertheless, a survey carried out alongside Selinevej by the new urban forest in Amager – a project to maintain biodiversity in the capital – has identified 31 different species of bees, of which four are considered rare.

Even rarer are pelicans, but two were spotted over the weekend in Jutland – an occurrence blamed on the movement of warm air from Germany. In total, there have only been around 10 sightings.

The pelicans’ brief appearance followed a star turn by a Baillon’s crake in mid-June in Birkerød. The last time one was spotted was in 2015.

The ‘tidal butterfly’ is also invading Denmark, but in slightly larger numbers. Some 4,000 have been encountered on the tiny island of Ertholmene, just north of Bornholm.

Sod off

Copenhagen isn’t the only municipality trying to boost biodiversity. In Rudersdal roadside grass is being ripped up and being replaced with nutrient-poor soil, as grass and nettles tend to thrive in nutrient-rich soil, making it difficult for anything else to grow.

Herbs and flowers will be planted in the areas, which will hopefully attract more insects. It is hoped that local citizens will be patient with the rather barren look – the first herbs are expected to appear next spring.

In other nature news, a woman recently fought off a swooping buzzard in Albertslund Forest – possibly a bird with hatchlings that perceived the woman as a threat.

In the event of an attack, the public are advised to make as much noise as possible whilst fanning their arms wide. Any sustained cuts or scratches should be checked by a doctor as the birds can carry infectious bacteria.