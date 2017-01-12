 News in Digest: So what if they fielded a student against Slovakia – The Post

News in Digest: So what if they fielded a student against Slovakia

Denmark’s amateurs can hold their heads high after battling 3-0 loss in Slovakia

Skipping past Škrtel like a pro (all photos: Herrelandsholdet Facebook page)
September 6th, 2018 9:24 am| by Ben Hamilton
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The media love the idea of postmen playing international football. And the butcher, the baker, the candlestick-maker …

Normally the preserve of the San Marino national side, Denmark duly stepped to the fore last night with a team of amateurs that included an internet freestyle footballer, a salesman taking the captain’s armband, and a student.

A student … it doesn’t quite have the same ring to it as postman. After all, Vincent Kompany, Juan Mata, Ian Dowie and Duncan Watmore are among many current footballers who have taken university degrees whilst playing.

Disappointed but wait until you see the ratings
The public love the idea of a motley cru of amateurs giving a manicured group of professionals a good drubbing – just to prove there isn’t really that much of a gulf between ‘good’ players, and to also back up their own notion they could have made it if they hadn’t like drinking so much.

In the build-up to Denmark’s friendly away in Slovakia yesterday, Discovery Network – the owner of Kanal 6, the channel that broadcast the game last night – expressed its “deep disappointment and amazement” that it was “unable to offer the product we and the Danish fans expect and have paid for”.

But it may very well turn out to be Denmark’s most watched international friendly ever. All across the country last night, bars were fuller than normal for such a game – Dudes in Vesterbro was no exception, where the bar staff confirmed to CPH POST it was “much busier than normal”.

Only 129 caps more before they overtake Peter Schmeichel

 

In their wildest dreams
For Danes who love football, there’s no bigger dream than representing your country, and for eleven amateur players plucked from the third and fourth tiers of the Danish league, this wild fantasy came true last night.

They put on the hallowed red and white strip, posed for a national team photo, belted out the national anthem with the cameras looking on, and they didn’t let the country down (well, maybe the idiot who scored the own goal, which was truly appalling).

Sure, Slovakia, which was fielding many of its stars – including former Liverpool defender Martin Škrtel – were just going through the motions, but this 3-0 defeat wasn’t the slaughter most pundits were predicting.

Just look at their faces!

Related News



Latest News

News
Fish oil during the last trimester increases children’s weight, claims study
Denmark
Government wants to encourage more recycling in the building trade
International
Denmark good for families and working, but less so for social life
National
Government wants to slash railway budget – again

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved