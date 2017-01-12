 News in Digest: Stone-face or volte-face … you decide! – The Post

News in Digest: Stone-face or volte-face … you decide!

Deportation hard-luck stories praying for public support

Criminal, ex-mayor and young mother all given the boot (photo: Pixabay)
June 9th, 2018 6:55 pm| by The Copenhagen Post
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

For every 100 hard luck deportation stories, there is one that gets championed by the media and the people, often resulting in a quick admission of guilt by the government and immediate repatriation.

The last fortnight has seen two such stories, both involving parents separated from their kids, along with a curious case in the UK, where the brutality of Brexit has caught up with an unsuspecting Dane. Nevertheless, at the time of going to press, there had been no volte-faces … so it’s not too late to have your say!

Laissez faire au pair?
Christina Maramba, a former Filipino au pair who together with her Danish husband has a two-month old baby, was given a one-way ticket to Manila on May 14 – alone.

The couple’s family reunification application on December 7 was turned down this year because the in-laws own their residence – thus contravening criteria about having your own residence they were unaware of.

Home was in the hood
There might be less sympathy in the case of a 30-year-old stateless Palestinian from Lebanon, who has been deported despite having a girlfriend and young child in Denmark – because he is a member of the Loyal to Familia gang.

Despite the man living in Denmark since the age of four, the High Court last week deported him in connection with 14 previous convictions, ruling that he will be unable to return for six years.

Inga locked out
Meanwhile, over in Ipswich, a city 108km north of London, Liberal Democrat councillor Inga Lockington has had her application for British citizenship turned down on the grounds she is unable to provide proof of permanent residence.

The former mayor claims that in 1979 her Danish passport was stamped at Harwich with the words: “Given leave to enter the United Kingdom for an indefinite period.” Nevertheless, the UK Home Office was not “satisfied”.

Related News



Latest News

National
News in Digest: Stone-face or volte-face … you decide!
News
Talking hoops up with NBA star Khris Middleton in Copenhagen
Opinion
Early Rejser: Exorcising the ghost summer of 2017
International
The Danish architect of the Bolivian food revolution and the rise of his footsoldier

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved