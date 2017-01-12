News in Digest: Woz and Mags need to make room

As the old joke goes, Caroline Wozniacki and Kevin Magnusson should have their own pages in the newspaper. Ubiquitous across the media spectrum, their short nicknames say it all – only ‘Lord’ Bendtner comes close to matching their clout.

Neither can call themselves world-beaters. Woz is yet to win a grand slam event, Mags a F1 GP. But as long as they continue to compete on two of the world’s most lucrative circuits, the media interest will never tire.

That’s not to say there aren’t any pretenders to the crown, though. CPH POST has unearthed four stars in the ascendancy who one day might grab their spotlight.

Andreas ascending

There are few bigger clubs than Chelsea, the current English Premier League champions, and defender Andreas Christensen, who has been a blue since he was 15, has already made five starts this season.

The 21-year-old was recently cited in a BBC case study as proof young players can make it into a top team’s first eleven. But who knows what would happen if Chelsea changed its manager for the seventh time since his arrival.

Nikolaj’s many noughts

Seemingly more secure, and also 21, is Nikolaj Ehlers, who has just signed a new seven-year contract worth 265 million kroner with the Winnipeg Jets – the most lucrative ever deal signed by a Danish ice hockey player.

Last season, he scored 25 goals and 39 assists, ranking him third at the club and 30th equal in the NHL. In total he has scored 40 goals and 62 assists in 154 matches.

To Viktor the spoils

Badminton might not be the most glamorous of sports, but its appeal is strong in India and China, two countries with rapidly growing middle classes, and Viktor Axelsen, the new men’s singles world number one at just 23 years old, is poised to capitalise.

Recently he became the first Danish world champion in men’s singles since Peter Rasmussen in 1997, and then he followed the momentum with victory in the Japan Open to move to the top of the rankings.

Our lass Nadia

Last but not least is the eldest of the quartet, Nadia Nadim, who this time last year was enjoying success at US side Portland Thorns but was hardly a household name.

Since then the 29-year-old has landed a Nike sponsorship deal, won worldwide acclaim for her performances at Euro 2017 and agreed a move to English Super League champs Manchester City, which she will join this January.

The stylish forward, who is training to be a surgeon, speaks nine languages fluently: Danish, English, German, Persian, Dari, Urdu, Hindi, Arabic and French. And now her biggest challenge lies ahead: Mancunian.