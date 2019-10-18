News Round-Up: Danish millions going to Syria’s mine-clearing and restoration efforts

The foreign minister, Jeppe Kofod, has announced that 50 million kroner will be put into helping stabilise Syria.

30 million is earmarked for mine clearance and the training of local mine-clearers in the northeast of the country, while 20 million has been set aside for stabilisation activities – such as the restoration of electricity and water supply – in the north and northeast.

Curbing IS recruitment

This is part of the Danish effort to avoid Islamic State (IS) from regaining control of the liberated area.

“By helping the civilian population to create a better future, we are also contributing to weakening the foundations of cynical IS efforts to recruit new terrorists,” said Jeppe Kofod.

Government wants earlier dyslexia diagnosis

Currently, children in Denmark have the right to be tested for dyslexia in the 3rd grade, even though symptoms can be seen as early as in kindergarten. Now, the government wants the reading disorder diagnosed earlier. “We want to start tracking it in kindergarten and first grade, so that children get the best start in school as possible,” Pernille Rosenkrantz-Theil, the minister of children and education, told Ritzau. Part of the goal is to ease the differences among municipalities, because while some are doing very well, “there are other places where you discover it far too late,” said Rosenkrantz-Theil. The government will also adapt dyslexia tests for children and young people with Danish as a second language.

EU politicians want gambling and quick loan ads banned

Danish politicians from Venstre, Radikale and Socialdemokraterne want to pass a ban for gambling and quick loan ads on television. The aim is to decrease the number of Danes with gambling problems – 10,000 people in Denmark are gambling addicts and 125,000 have a gambling problem. It will be difficult to pass legislation in the EU, but Søren Gade, EU parliamentarian from Venstre, thinks “it is better to be able to say we fought for it than we did not.” The tax minister, Morten Bødskov, said the code of conduct that gaming providers are required to adhere to, will be reviewed in the near future.

Ronald Reagan’s limo sold in Denmark

A total of 41 cars, including many US classics from the 1960-70s, were sold in an auction on Sunday by Kenneth Falke Thiel, the owner of Falke Cars. The cars ended up in Denmark after the original owner, US businessman Carmi Cohen, moved to Denmark for a period of time. The collection included a Porsche 911 Gemballa GTR 750 from 2003, one of just three ever built, and a 1986 Cadillac Armbruster Stageway Limousine thought to have belonged to former US president, Ronald Reagan.

Party calls for cutting one-third of farmland

Radikale party has voiced its goal to convert one third of Denmark’s farmland into nature by 2050. The party’s spokesperson on climate issues, Ida Auken told TV2 News that “one of the things that really works is taking land out of service, especially the vulnerable soils. And we just need to get started now.” The plan would not force farmers to give up land, but it would ask for them to volunteer it. The plan would be financed by raising the corporate tax rate for the financial sector. “About a billion is what should be spent per year,” said Auken.

National Archives under fire following Nazi theft

The culture minister, Rasmus Prehn, has been critical of the way the National Archives handled the theft of Nazi documents in 2012 – including how it has provided incorrect information regarding the case. “One should be able to rely on public institutions providing correct information,” Rasmus Prehn told TV2 News. In 2013 the National Archives stated that all stolen archives had been found, but five years later it was forced to admit that thousands of documents remained missing. Amateur historian, Martin Q Magnussen has published a book on his investigation of the case and he is sure that had the National Archives been truthful, more documents could have been recovered.

Government: AI can save lives

In a bid to look into the potential application of AI into the Danish healthcare system, the government has agreed to invest 67 million kroner into eight projects focussing on the diagnosis and treatment of serious and life-threatening diseases. Many of these projects focus on cancer-related issues, including the reduction of radiation doses by scans used by Rigshospitalet in cancer treatment, and better diagnosis of prostate cancer at Odense University Hospital. Projects will test AI solutions to provide more time for patients or develop support tools for early diagnosis. “This is not just about increased efficiency and smoother workflows for employees, it can actually have a direct impact on whether patients survive a critical illness or not,” said health minister, Magnus Heunicke. In addition to the eight projects, another seven will test solutions in the social and employment area as well as cross-cutting case management.