NGGI becomes first Danish school to receive prestigious IPC accreditation

NGG International School can now boast that it is the only IPC accredited school in Denmark – and just the 28th in the world to obtain it.

The IPC

The International Primary Curriculum (IPC) accreditation signifies that the school excels in five key areas of student learning and development, and it includes teaching practices that imbibe a strong sense of international mindedness amongst them.

The IPC is a creative, concise and thematic curriculum. Used by over 730 schools in 92 countries, it is quite an honour to be one of the first 30 to have been granted the formal certification.

An international outlook

A small private school with just 270 students and 30 teachers, the IPC recognition was a feather in NGGI’s cap.

This was possible because of the global approach the school has adopted: from having a global teaching staff to having English as the main language.

The long road

It has been six years since NGG International School began teaching the IPC curriculum, moulding itself to be efficient at it.

Having an accreditation was a necessary step to ensure a burgeoning growth and excelling internationally, and the English-medium school left no stone unturned to achieve it — from rigorous self-reviewing exercises to organising expert visits from the UK.

The good news

On May 14, after all the hard work, it was finally confirmed that the Hørsolm-based school had been accredited, thus joining the ranks of other highly-regarded international schools including Stockholm International School and the British International School of Washington.

It was also communicated that the school performed exceptionally well in the five key areas fostering a wholesome environment for the kids to study in.

“This demonstrates that our school provides a rigorous, developmental and inspiring education for our students,” announced Karen Bøttger, the head of NGG International School.