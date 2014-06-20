It’s official. Move over Forest legends Stuart Pearce, Brian Clough and Peter Shilton. There’s a new sheriff of Nottingham, and his name is Lord Bendtner.

The controversial Danish striker has today signed a two-year contract with Championship outfit Nottingham Forest, ending months of speculation following his untimely release from Wolfsburg in late March.

“Please welcome Nicklas Bendtner who has joined #NFFC on a two-year deal,” club owner Fawaz Al Hasawi wrote on Twitter.