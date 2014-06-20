It’s official. Move over Forest legends Stuart Pearce, Brian Clough and Peter Shilton. There’s a new sheriff of Nottingham, and his name is Lord Bendtner.
The controversial Danish striker has today signed a two-year contract with Championship outfit Nottingham Forest, ending months of speculation following his untimely release from Wolfsburg in late March.
“Please welcome Nicklas Bendtner who has joined #NFFC on a two-year deal,” club owner Fawaz Al Hasawi wrote on Twitter.
The Dane, who has become better known for his off-the-field antics than his on-the-pitch exploits recently, will be looking at his spell with Forest as a fresh start to rebuild a once-promising career.
Still, you can’t argue with the former Arsenal bomber’s goal average for Denmark, which stands at 29 in 72 games.
Bendtner can look forward to keeping up his Danish at Forest, as youngster Frederik Fisker Nielsen is also on the club’s books.
The Sisto kid
In other footballing news, the Danish under-21 team completed a fantastic week by beating Romania 3-1 in Aalborg and qualifying for Euro 2017 in Poland.
Pione Sisto was in tantalising form, accounting for Denmark’s first five shots on target – one of which was the opening goal on ten minutes. A quick double from Marcus Ingvartsen then put the Romanians away before half-time.
The undefeated Danes are still due to face Bulgaria away and Luxembourg at home, but with a six-point lead on top of Group 5 and a goal difference of 17-2, their lead is now unassailable.