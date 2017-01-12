 Nine bosses sacked in City Hall corruption case – The Post

Nine bosses sacked in City Hall corruption case

Deputy mayor claims the dismissals are part of government-induced austerity measures

Not everything has been kosher it seems (photo: Pixabay)
November 1st, 2018 10:29 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Copenhagen Municipality has sacked nine high-ranking employees this week in the wake of a number of cases involving extreme over-billing, dodgy construction fees and outright cronyism.

City Hall, meanwhile, maintains that the sackings were part of a demand that the municipality save 10 percent on administration expenses over the next four years.

“With the economic stranglehold currently being levelled at the municipalities by the government, I admit that I must continuously look into how we can streamline our administration,” said Ninna Hedeager Olsen, the deputy mayor for technical and environmental issues.

READ MORE: Denmark falls down anti-corruption rankings

Once, twice, three times a shady
In August, the municipality reported a unit head to the police in a cronyism case that involved helping an estate agent in a building case in exchange for a favour in connection with the sale of the official’s house.

Other cases reported in the Danish news include the municipality excessively over-billing for payment cleaning, and disarray with fees incurred in regards to construction cases.

Another situation, the so-called Epinion Case, circulated around the leadership of the technical and environmental administration (Teknik- og Miljøforvaltningen) removing three critical chapters of a satisfaction survey concerning the processing of building cases.

The nine sacked leaders were just two levels below the top management of Teknik- og Miljøforvaltningen, which is led by Pernille Andersen.

Related News



Latest News

Local
Nine bosses sacked in City Hall corruption case
Business
Foreign pension firms paying back funds from ‘Tax-Gate’ 
Culture
Two years and 450 performances later, how improv is here to stay
Activities
Worth leaving the office for! ESPC conference confirmed at Bella Center in late November

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved