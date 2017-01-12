 No doctor on call when deadly meningitis symptoms were reported to emergency line – The Post

No doctor on call when deadly meningitis symptoms were reported to emergency line

The 1813 call relating to Hans Graham Petersen, who died of meningitis, was handled by a midwife

Who’s taking the call? (photo: bssmadeit)
February 23rd, 2017 2:43 pm| by Ray W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The 1813 call reporting the symptoms of 17-year-old Hans Graham Petersen who died of meningitis on January 1 was handled by a midwife, not a doctor.

A transcript of the call included what experts called “clear symptoms” of the meningococcal disease that a doctor would have caught.



“If you do not have the medical background and do not know the dangers of symptoms of this type, there is some risk that you may not make the correct decision,” Lars Bjerrum, a professor at Copenhagen University and a specialist in general medicine, told DR Nyheder.

Is there a doctor on the line?
Bjerrum’s view was shared by Carsten Schade Larsen, a specialist in infectious diseases and a consultant at the  infectious diseases department in Aarhus University Hospital.

“Any experienced emergency doctor would have suspected meningococcal disease – or at least considered it,” he said.

Lawmakers are wondering why there weren’t any doctors available on the line.

“It is untenable that there are people who are not medical doctors handling the phones at 1813,” said SF welfare spokesperson Kirsten Normann Andersen.

“We must ensure that the people who take care of citizens in emergencies know how to assess the situation and have both the experience and training needed.”

READ MORE: Woman died an hour after calling 1813 emergency phone line

DF health spokesperson Liselott Blixt was also critical of a structure that allowed either doctors, nurses or midwives to answer 1813 calls.

Related News


Latest News

Denmark
Breast-baring t-shirt and twerking workshops at the Female Festival
Local
About Town: Copenhagen Visitor Service welcomes you to the future
Business
Development minister visits Syrian refugees
National
No doctor on call when deadly meningitis symptoms were reported to emergency line

Sign up to receive The Daily Newsletter

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved