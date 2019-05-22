 No headaches taking part in the European elections if you’re Romanian – The Post

No headaches taking part in the European elections if you’re Romanian

While many other countries do their best to ensure their overseas nationals don’t take part, Romania boils it down to showing an ID and putting an X in a box

Ambassador Mihai-Alexandru Gradinar is committed to making sure his fellow Romanians can take part in the democratic process (photo: Hasse Ferrold)
May 16th, 2019 12:01 pm| by Ben Hamilton

For many EU residents living in Denmark, it is already too late to vote in the forthcoming European elections on May 26 – either in Denmark or their respective home county.

But not for the estimated 25,700 Romanian adults living here – the second largest diaspora in Denmark after the Polish – who will only need to produce a valid ID at one of seven polling stations organised by the Romanian Embassy.

It’s a lesson to many other countries that the elections needn’t be a bureaucratic nightmare in which voters are denied the chance to take part because they didn’t get their act together weeks and weeks before the poll.

No prior registration needed
Stations have been set up in the Danish capital, Odense, Southern Denmark (Sønderborg) and four Jutland cities (Aarhus, Aalborg, Vejle and Ringkøbing). The full details are listed below.

To be eligible to vote, the Romanians need to be at least 18 on the date of the poll and to produce a valid travel or identity document, such as a permanent/temporary/electronic identity card or an official/electronic official/simple/temporary/electronic/diplomatic/electronic diplomatic passport.

As the old Romanian saying “se uita ca pisica-n calendar” (stare like a cat at a calendar) goes, you don’t want to confuse people so much they don’t end up voting!

 

The seven polling stations


– COPENHAGEN, Strandagervej 27, 2900 Hellerup

– AARHUS, Hermodsvej 5A, 8230 Åbyhøj, Aarhus;

– AALBORG, Hadsundvej 184, 9000 Aalborg

– ODENSE, 3F-Odense GOPS Skibhusvej 52 B, 2nd floor, 5100 Odense C

– VEJLE, Vissingsgade 31, 1st floor, Hall 1, 7100 Vejle

– RINGKØBING, Byskellet 33, 6950 Ringkøbing

– SØNDERBORG, Lysvang 29A, 6400 Sønderborg.

