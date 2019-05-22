No headaches taking part in the European elections if you’re Romanian

For many EU residents living in Denmark, it is already too late to vote in the forthcoming European elections on May 26 – either in Denmark or their respective home county.

But not for the estimated 25,700 Romanian adults living here – the second largest diaspora in Denmark after the Polish – who will only need to produce a valid ID at one of seven polling stations organised by the Romanian Embassy.

It’s a lesson to many other countries that the elections needn’t be a bureaucratic nightmare in which voters are denied the chance to take part because they didn’t get their act together weeks and weeks before the poll.

No prior registration needed

Stations have been set up in the Danish capital, Odense, Southern Denmark (Sønderborg) and four Jutland cities (Aarhus, Aalborg, Vejle and Ringkøbing). The full details are listed below.

To be eligible to vote, the Romanians need to be at least 18 on the date of the poll and to produce a valid travel or identity document, such as a permanent/temporary/electronic identity card or an official/electronic official/simple/temporary/electronic/diplomatic/electronic diplomatic passport.

As the old Romanian saying “se uita ca pisica-n calendar” (stare like a cat at a calendar) goes, you don’t want to confuse people so much they don’t end up voting!