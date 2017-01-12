No more foreign money for mosques in Denmark

A new law proposal from the government and Dansk Folkeparti would make it illegal for foreign governments and authorities to give money to religious bodies in Denmark.

The law would come into play if it is decided that the purpose of the donation is to undermine the fundamental rights of freedom and democracy in Denmark, reports Kristeligt Dagblad.

A major investment

In the past, countries such as Turkey and Qatar have donated money to both religious bodies and mosques. The law will focus on loans, loan guarantees, paying the rent for premises, donations of equipment and paying the wages of personnel.

Turkey has invested in mosques in Roskilde and Holbæk, and Qatar has donated an estimated 100 million kroner for the construction of a brand new mosque in Copenhagen’s Nørrebro.

Could backfire

However, experts fear that the move could provoke a backlash abroad.

“It is obvious that such a move could be seen as harassment in Turkey and yet another example of the religious inequality,” said Cecilie Felicia Stokholm Banke, a senior researcher at the Danish Institute for International Studies.