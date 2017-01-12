 No more futsal ‘bale’ outs: Denmark to field full-strength team against Wales – The Post

No more futsal ‘bale’ outs: Denmark to field full-strength team against Wales

Bookmakers relieved as odds on a Wales win are lengthened again

They still have to stop this guy (photo: Jon Candy)
September 7th, 2018 8:19 am| by Ben Hamilton
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Denmark will field a full-strength team in its UEFA Nations League match against Wales on Sunday in Aarhus.

The DBU football association yesterday reached an agreement with the players’ union, but the conflict is not resolved.

Old terms in place
The compromise means the players’ commercial rights will continued to be handled in the way they were under the previous contract, which expired on August 1.

The players would like more freedom to sign personal deals.

Punters disappointed
The news might disappoint the thousands of punters who have piled onto Wales in the belief that Denmark would field another team made up of amateurs and futsal specialists.

However, Wales comfortably beat the Republic of Ireland 4-1 last night, so they might still collect on their bets.

 

 



Latest News

News
Women’s national football side get worst possible 2019 WC draw
International
Sharp price jump in pollution permits after EU reform of carbon trading scheme
Business
Business News in Brief: Danske Bank shares take a hit as laundered sum multiplies
News
No more futsal ‘bale’ outs: Denmark to field full-strength team against Wales

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved