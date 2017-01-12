No more MobilePay on Apple Watches or older phones

If you own an iPhone 4 or older iPhone models, soon you won’t be able to use the Danske Bank-owned MobilePay system any more.

This also applies to Samsung’s Galaxy S3 or older S models, reports Computerworld.

No more support

MobilePay is no longer supporting the Android 4.4 to Android 4.4.4 and iOS 9 operating systems, so a number of mobile phones won’t be able to use the app to send or receive money.

READ ALSO: MobilePay wants to be Denmark’s choice for paying monthly bills

The same goes for anyone with an Apple Watch. The reason given for the latter is that the app has been troublesome for some time now.

Although owned and developed by Danske Bank, MobilePay has been distributed in co-operation with most of the banks in Denmark.