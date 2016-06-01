 No more wolf-cubs in Jutland – The Post

No more wolf-cubs in Jutland

They may be gone for now, but the Danish wolves – or other would-be lupine immigrants – are likely to come back

As Arnold might say “I’ll be back” (photo: Malene Thyssen)
February 21st, 2019 1:42 pm| by Stephen Gadd
It seems as if the wolves that bred and had a litter of cubs in western Jutland in 2017 have all moved on, probably greatly to the relief of some of the local farmers.

Last week the German authorities confirmed that a she-wolf that had been living in Djursland in Denmark up until the end of last year had been spotted in Schleswig-Holstein, reports DR Nyheder.

READ ALSO: Denmark’s first wolf cubs observed in Jutland

Back down south
Four of the other wolves from the pack have also emigrated to Germany, and one of them was hit by a car and killed.

A fifth wolf from the original pack was shot and killed in a field in western Jutland in the spring of 2018. This act led to an arrest, conviction and 40 day suspended sentence for the man who shot the animal, who has since appealed.

Happy hunting grounds
“It’s no surprise that the Danish-born wolves have left their hunting area in western Jutland, as young wolves normally journey out to find their own hunting grounds where they can settle together with a mate,” said curator Kent Olsen from the Natural History Museum in Aarhus.

Olsen also expects that at some point, some of the Danish-born wolves will return.

At the moment, it is estimated that there are between three and four wolves in Denmark. “But other individuals will surely come from the south, just as we have seen in at least seven previous cases,” added Olsen.

