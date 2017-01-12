No ‘sex games’ at election afterparty, Alternativet insists

The parliamentary leadership of Danish political mavericks Alternativet have come out strongly against the Copenhagen group’s decision to hold the party’s post local election bash at Monastic in Copenhagen.

Monastic is a well-known innercity LGBT bar and normally contains such delights as a dark room and ‘fuck swing’.

Swing low, sweet chariot

However, according to spokesperson Magnus Haslebo, these were already removed last week, reports DR Nyheder.

“The decision to remodel the room, and also that the swings and whatever should be taken down, had been taken when we selected the venue. It should be obvious this was an Alternative election party,” said Haselbo.

However, the party leadership were not amused. The group chairperson, René Gade, wrote on Twitter that “the location was chosen by a local party group – and in my eyes it is completely hopeless as a venue for serious political statements.”

Alternativet has been in hot water in the run-up to this election, not least because Jyllands-Posten has been running a series of articles alleging sexual misconduct supposedly committed by an older male party member against a young female colleague.

Proud of their members

Its party leader, Uffe Elbæk, has also been forced to comment on another story involving an email suggesting that party members send in pictures of their penises so they could be used to form a collage at the party’s regular watering-hole, Centralhjørnet in Copenhagen, to commemorate the 100th birthday of that establishment.

“This should never have been suggested. I first heard about it as a sort of artistic project, but it’s a really bad idea to do this at a workplace,” said Elbæk.

“I’m just so sorry that this risks overshadowing the green and democratic hopes that our candidates, elected representatives and volunteers have built up through their incredible and dedicated efforts.”