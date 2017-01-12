 No skiing on Amager incinerator for the time being – The Post

No skiing on Amager incinerator for the time being

Copenhagen’s budding skiers are going to have to be patient a bit longer before they can experience the thrill of the new ARC slope

The power station and ski slope under construction (photo: Deltastrahlung)
May 28th, 2019 12:43 pm| by Stephen Gadd

It could give a whole new meaning to the term ‘après-ski’. There is a risk – albeit extremely small – that the new artificial ski slope constructed to the tune of 90 million kroner on top of the Amager Ressource Center (ARC) incinerator could end up boiling its guests, reports Ingeniøren.

READ ALSO: Country’s most expensive incinerator closes down indefinitely

Existing guidelines from the Danish working environment authority Arbejdstilsynets state that a boiler room should not be situated over or under a space where people often congregate.

Although construction began in March 2013, ARC only applied to the authority in June 2018 for a dispensation from the rules. The few times that the slope has been used so far for test runs has only been possible because the incinerator has been closed for technical reasons.

Traffic much more risky
Patrick Gustavsson, the managing director of the Amager Bakke fund responsible for the construction of the slope, estimates that the building work should be finished this June, but it will not be able to operate fully until the requisite permissions are in place.

However, consultancy firm Rambøll estimates  the risk equates to one death every million years for visitors and one death every 100,000 years for “people with a work-related connection to the roof area”.

In other words, you have much more chance of being killed in traffic, an air crash or a work-related accident than on the slopes.

Related News



Latest News

Activities
Art Exhibition: Far-right ideology in the spotlight
Local
No skiing on Amager incinerator for the time being
Business
Pilot strike cost SAS big on bottom line
Activities
Performance Review: Don’t miss this unique view of Western civilization

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved