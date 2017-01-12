No skiing on Amager incinerator for the time being

It could give a whole new meaning to the term ‘après-ski’. There is a risk – albeit extremely small – that the new artificial ski slope constructed to the tune of 90 million kroner on top of the Amager Ressource Center (ARC) incinerator could end up boiling its guests, reports Ingeniøren.

Existing guidelines from the Danish working environment authority Arbejdstilsynets state that a boiler room should not be situated over or under a space where people often congregate.

Although construction began in March 2013, ARC only applied to the authority in June 2018 for a dispensation from the rules. The few times that the slope has been used so far for test runs has only been possible because the incinerator has been closed for technical reasons.

Traffic much more risky

Patrick Gustavsson, the managing director of the Amager Bakke fund responsible for the construction of the slope, estimates that the building work should be finished this June, but it will not be able to operate fully until the requisite permissions are in place.

However, consultancy firm Rambøll estimates the risk equates to one death every million years for visitors and one death every 100,000 years for “people with a work-related connection to the roof area”.

In other words, you have much more chance of being killed in traffic, an air crash or a work-related accident than on the slopes.