The train now standing at platform four … is going nowhere! That is the situation this morning as a result of lightning action by engine drivers.

According to DSB, there are no trains east of Odense or across the whole of Zealand. Intercity and express trains from Jutland to Funen and Zealand are operating, at least until 10:00, but only to Fredericia and Odense.

Only metro or bus

The S-train and regional train networks are also paralysed, but Metro trains are running normally.

It is also still possible to get shuttle buses from Kastrup airport to Malmö.

According to flyers distributed by the strikers, services will be resumed at 15:00 today. However, even if that happens, it will take a long time to get the S-train network up and running again, so most commuters will have to seek alternative means of transport.

Regional trains and longer distance trains will probably not be running normally again until Tuesday morning.