No white Christmas? Winter set to be wet and mild

A good piece of advice right now seems to be to stow away your winter fur and keep your wellies and umbrella at the ready.

According to the DMI national weather forecaster, the prediction for this winter is looking increasingly gloomy – it looks like it’s going to be a wet and mild affair.

“According to prognoses, it’s a predominantly mild and wet December we have ahead of us, and the chances of a white Christmas are thus lower than normal,” said Steen Hermansen, a DMI meteorologist.

READ ALSO: ‘Any way the wind blows’ – if only that was true in Copenhagen

Sporadic snow

Hermansen said that the outlook for January and February – traditionally the two coldest months – was more uncertain, but there is a chance of colder temperatures.

However, as it stands, the mild weather looks set to continue into the new year, with King Winter rearing his head in short spurts along the long and dour road to a Danish spring.

Read DMI’s long-term prognosis here (in Danish).