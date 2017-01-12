 No Zlin pickings here: FCK take charge in Europa League – The Post

No Zlin pickings here: FCK take charge in Europa League

Benjamin Verbic on the double as Czechs are sent home with a 3-0 beating

Verbic played a strong second half
November 3rd, 2017 8:55 am| by Christian W
FC Copenhagen might be struggling in the Superliga, but in Europe things are looking slightly more optimistic.

The Lions took charge of Group F in the Europa League last night thanks to a 3-0 dismantling of Czech outfit Zlin at Telia Parken last night.

At the tail-end of a dour first half, Michael Lüftner got the Danish side going with a strong header, before Benjamin Verbic added a brace in the second half.

READ MORE: FCK handed decent Europa League draw

New Firm beckons
The win puts FCK top of Group F with six points, on par with Sheriff and a point ahead of Lokomotiv Moscow, who surprisingly lost at home to Sheriff 1-2 in the other match last night.

The Lions take on the Russian side next on November 23, but before that there is a New Firm clash on Sunday to prepare for.

Not only is it the 100th New Firm derby, but for once Brøndby will be the team to beat. The boys from the western suburbs currently lead the Superliga, eight points ahead of fifth-placed FCK.

FCK will be hoping Youssef Toutouh can turn on the magic against their bitter rivals – a little like what he did last night perhaps (see below).

