 Noma names Gambian dishwasher a partner in its business – The Post

Noma names Gambian dishwasher a partner in its business

Ali Sonko has embodied the restaurant’s spirit since its opening in 2003, explains owner René Redzepi

Ali is back in the news this time, but no longer just a face on a t-shirt (photo: YouTube)
February 27th, 2017 6:57 pm| by Ben Hamilton
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

You might recognise Ali Sonko’s face. He adorned the t-shirts of the ten Noma staff who climbed on stage to pick up the Copenhagen eatery’s world’s best restaurant award back in 2010.

Denied a visa by the UK authorities, the now 62-year-old Gambian could only be there in spirit, although he did make it over when Noma made it three-in-a-row in 2012, on which occasion he addressed the world’s press.



It was quite some moment for a dishwasher.

And now Noma’s owner and head chef René Redzepi has rewarded his loyalty, which has seen him wash dishes at the restaurant these past 13 years, by making him a partner.

A new partner for a new dawn
Noma enjoyed its last days of operations at Strand Street 93 in Christianshavn on February 24, where it has been based since 2003.

It is scheduled to reopen at a new venue on Refshaleøen on December 1, providing the architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group has finished its ambitious project to build ten small outbuildings and a large one inhabiting an old mine depot.

READ MORE: Noma to close and reopen with a floating farm

A trip to Mexico in the meantime to set up a popup restaurant this spring will keep most of the staff busy.

READ MORE: Vaya amigos: Noma opening restaurant in Mexico

Noma’s soul
Redzepi made the announcement regarding Sonko, who has lived in Denmark for 34 years, at a wrap party on Saturday attended by 250 staff and guests

“It’s great construction project, but what’s it all worth if we do not have employees?” he asked.

“Ali is Noma’s soul. I do not think people understand how much it means to have someone in the house like Ali, who is always happy and smiling, no matter how it’s going with his 12 children.”

Like father, like favourite employee
Redzepi’s father also worked as a dishwasher when he arrived in the country as an immigrant from Macedonia.

Two other employees – the service director, Lau Richter, and the Australian restaurant manager, James Spreadbury – have also been made partners.

No, that isn’t the dishwasher, it’s the owner René Redzepi, pictured outside his popup in Australia (photo: City Foodsters)

Related News


Latest News

News
Copenhagen’s ‘David vs Goliath’ the pick of this week’s Danish Cup ties
Food & Drink
Noma names Gambian dishwasher a partner in its business
Business
Danish poultry back on the world market
Business
Norwegian supermarket chain wants to have at least 400 stores in Denmark

Sign up to receive The Daily Newsletter

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved