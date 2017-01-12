Nominations open for the 2017 Nordic Startup Awards

The nominations for the 2017 Nordic Startup Awards are underway and open to the public until April 7.

The public nominations are the Nordic region’s first step in a global process of finding the next best and brightest startups from all over the world in the Global Startup Awards.

This year the Nordic Startup Awards has new categories designed to recognise the leaders in the hottest trends in the tech startup ecosystem.

“Nordic Startup Awards is a great event that highlights and celebrates entrepreneurs,” said Sissel Hansen, the founder and managing director at Startup Guide.

“To be an entrepreneur can be a tough and lonely road at times, so events like this create a community feeling as well as role models for aspiring entrepreneurs.”

Excellence from the northland

The Nordic Startup Awards will be honouring the most successful startups from Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Iceland for the third time. The first time was in 2012.

At the grand final the winning startups from each country will compete in 14 categories.

There will be national events in all of the Nordic countries, and then the regional grand final will be held in Stockholm in October.

Blame it on the Danes

The winners of the Nordic Startup Awards will be entered as finalists in the Global Startup Awards – a competition to “find the next 1 percent” from around the globe.

Companies like Danish Falcon Social, Realm and Finnish Supercell have previously won the award as Startup of the Year.

“The whole thing is started and controlled from Denmark, helping to brand the Nordic region as an alternative to Silicon Valley and attract even more of the talents that the startup industry craves,” said Kim Balle, the managing director of Nordic Startup Awards.

Among the sponsors are Microsoft, Amazon, United Nations Development Program, the Danish startup organisation CPHFTW, and the Icelandic Ministry for Innovation and Industry.