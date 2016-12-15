 Nordea profits took a tumble in 2016 – The Post

Nordea profits took a tumble in 2016

Nordea: A little less in the black (photo: Aedron)
January 26th, 2017 12:19 pm| by Ray W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Nordea has reported a profit of just over 32 billion kroner for 2016. That is nine percent less than the year before.

Operating income at the bank fell by 2 percent, while costs increased by 4 percent.



Nordea was in the headlines throughout 2016, with stories tying the bank to the tax havens revealed in the Panama Papers. The documents revealed that a company in Panama was helping wealthy people from around the world – including Denmark – to avoid paying taxes.

Low interest rates
Nordea, like all other banks, also felt the squeeze of the central bank’s negative interest rates, which make it tough to earn money on loans and increases costs associated with funds deposited in domestic banks.

Nordea combined its various Scandinavian operations into a joint company headquartered in Sweden at the start of this year.

Related News


Latest News

Activities
February Performance: What are we made of?
Activities
Late January Events: Symphony vote for Super Mario and friends
Culture
Finally, Experimentarium reopens to much excitement
National
Nordea profits took a tumble in 2016

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved