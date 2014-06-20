The Nordic countries are looking to step up their presence on the global stage by discussing the possibility of strengthening their position in the international forum G20.
The Nordic Council will meet in Stockholm on September 26 to look into whether Nordic co-operation can play a more significant role in shaping the geopolitical future of an increasingly destabilised world.
“The Nordics as a region is one of the world’s largest economies,” said Hans Wallmark, the spokesperson for the Nordic Council’s Swedish delegation and official host of the event in Stockholm.
“The Nordics contribute greatly and have a strong tradition for international co-operation and should have the opportunity to play a bigger role in connection to the G20.”
Priming for Copenhagen
The discussion is taking place in the wake of the Nordic nations looking into how they would be able to act in the G20 as a group.
Aside from the G20, the Nordic Council will also be deliberating other political issues in Stockholm ahead of the council’s key session in Copenhagen in November.
Currently, the 20 members of the G20 include 19 individual countries – Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom and the US – while the Nordic nations fall under the umbrella of the EU membership.