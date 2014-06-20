The Nordic countries are looking to step up their presence on the global stage by discussing the possibility of strengthening their position in the international forum G20.

The Nordic Council will meet in Stockholm on September 26 to look into whether Nordic co-operation can play a more significant role in shaping the geopolitical future of an increasingly destabilised world.

“The Nordics as a region is one of the world’s largest economies,” said Hans Wallmark, the spokesperson for the Nordic Council’s Swedish delegation and official host of the event in Stockholm.