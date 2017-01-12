 North Korean ambassador summoned in wake of nuclear test – The Post

North Korean ambassador summoned in wake of nuclear test

Denmark heavily criticises latest nuclear test

Kang Yong Dok has been summoned to Copenhagen (photo: president.lv)
September 4th, 2017 8:30 am| by Christian W
The foreign minister, Anders Samuelsen, has condemned North Korea’s latest nuclear testing effort yesterday and reacted by requesting a meeting with the North Korean ambassador to Denmark.

Kang Yong Dok, who serves as a non-resident ambassador in Stockholm, has been called in for a discussion at the Foreign Ministry in Copenhagen.



“North Korea’s violent rhetoric and nuclear testing is deeply concerning and is a threat to global peace and security,” said Samuelsen.

“We can’t and won’t accept that North Korea is once again breaching the Security Council’s resolutions and contributing to worsening the security situation for its population and its neighbours.”

Sanctions in the mail
Samuelsen said that Denmark would apply ‘maximum pressure’ on North Korea in a bid to coerce the country into ending its missile program and returning to the negotiation table.

The foreign minister also said that Denmark would work together with the EU and UN to ensure that sanctions are imposed on North Korea. A forthcoming trip to South Korea will also involve discussions regarding the issue.

“This is a serious diplomatic step and one that I hope the regime in Pyongyang takes notice of,” said Samuelsen.

