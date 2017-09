Five American bands have been booked to play the NorthSide Festival next year. They are Queens of the Stone Age, The National, Father John Misty, Deerhunter and Cigarettes after Sex. Early bird tickets went on sale last Friday and, according to festival spokesperson John Fogde, the demand is high, DR Nyheder reports.



“There has been a lot more interest in NorthSide since last year’s sold out festival,” he said.

The old and the new

Queens of the Stone Age and The National have both guested NorthSide previously in 2014, and Father John Misty played on the Orange Stage at Roskilde last year. However, Cigarettes after Sex and Deerhunter may not be so familiar to Danish audiences.

“These are five groups that a lot of people would consider typical NorthSide names. That’s a good signal for us to send – this is really aimed at our target audience and these are names that our guests really want to see.”

NorthSide Festival will be held in Ådalen in Aaarhus from 7-9 June 2018.