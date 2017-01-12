Norwegian cancels more flights out of Copenhagen

The cut-price airline Norwegian has again been hit by problems stemming from a shortage of pilots.

A number of flights to European destinations out of Copenhagen have been cancelled today.

According to the Norwegian media outlet NRK, hundreds of people in Norway have already been affected.

Already on Friday last week the airline tried to get more pilots for the holiday season by offering them double overtime rates, but the Norwegian Pilots Union, NPU, has said no, DR Nyheder reports.

A regrettable situation

So far, 19 departures from Scandinavia have been cancelled today, of which eight should have flown from Copenhagen. Aalborg has also been hit.

“Unfortunately, today we have been forced to cancel more flights from Denmark, which we truly regret,” the company told DR.

It’s happened before

The airline can’t say exactly how many passengers will be hit by the cancellations.

“We’re doing all we can to operate according to our plan, but because it is the high season, we can’t rule out the possibility there will be further challenges during the summer,” the company added.

When the airline experienced similar problems last year, between 4 and 5,000 people were affected.