 Now, cycling in Copenhagen can be an even greener experience – The Post

Now, cycling in Copenhagen can be an even greener experience

Many cyclists use the well-known mobile App ‘I Bike CPH’ and it has now been further enhanced to help users find greener routes

Bicycle traffic over Bryggebroen has increased dramatically (photo: Tony Webster)
April 24th, 2017 1:25 pm| by Stephen Gadd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Copenhagen Municipality has added functionality to the route planner of their popular mobile app ‘I Bike CPH’ so that it can find the shortest – and greenest – way to cycle from A to B.

Copenhagen has a network of inter-connected green cycle routes which criss-cross the city, avoiding the more trafficked roads. However, although 79 percent of Copenhagen’s cyclists think that it is important to have green routes away from the major arteries into town, many of them don’t actually know where these routes are.



Cycling is for everyone
That’s why a new function has been incorporated into the app.

“Copenhagen should be a cycling town with room for everyone and here the green cycle routes play a vital part because they are quieter and invite a more considerate sort of behaviour,” said Morten Kabell, deputy mayor for technical and environmental affairs.

READ ALSO: Nordic research shows significant health benefits of cycling regularly

When cyclists choose the ‘greenest route’, as far as possible the app will guide them through parks and along the lakes, canals and minor roads so that they can slow down, relax – and just enjoy the surroundings.

More routes opening all the time
Today, the green routes cover almost 60 km and last summer, Carlsberg Route opened, taking cyclists from the main railway station to Valby station through green surroundings. Later this year, Svanemølle Route will lead cyclists from Langelinie bridge to Svanemøllen station.

Experience shows that these routes are popular with cyclists. Nørrebro Route has seen a 50 percent increase in the number of users over four years and the use of the harbour pedestrian and cycle bridge Bryggebroen has increased by 60 percent since 2010.

Related News



Latest News

History
The double life of the Vesterbro storekeeper/safecracker
Business
Denmark and Japan hoist anchor on maritime and Olympic issues
National
More electric cars wanted on Danish roads
Business
Roskilde Festival gives 17.4 million kroner to charity

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved