Now, cycling in Copenhagen can be an even greener experience

Copenhagen Municipality has added functionality to the route planner of their popular mobile app ‘I Bike CPH’ so that it can find the shortest – and greenest – way to cycle from A to B.

Copenhagen has a network of inter-connected green cycle routes which criss-cross the city, avoiding the more trafficked roads. However, although 79 percent of Copenhagen’s cyclists think that it is important to have green routes away from the major arteries into town, many of them don’t actually know where these routes are.