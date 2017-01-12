Now that’s a handshake! Løkke positive following Trump meeting

There were no awkward silences, ignored handshakes or cold body language at the press conference following the meeting between PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen and US President Donald Trump yesterday. In fact, it looked quite the opposite of Trump’s cringeworthy meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel recently.

Rasmussen and Trump looked to be getting on like a house on fire. Both men were all smiles and throwing about the plaudits for one another during the press meeting, and their handshake for the cameras included a loud clap as their hands clasped together in a manner befitting a family BBQ rather than dignitaries at a White House. And a family affair it sort of was (see the handshake in the video below).