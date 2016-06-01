 Number of first-time mothers in their 40s increasing dramatically in Denmark – The Post

Number of first-time mothers in their 40s increasing dramatically in Denmark

There are more than three times the number of new moms aged 45-49 than there was two decades ago

First-time mothers in Denmark are getting older … but maybe not this old (photo: pxhere.com)
September 23rd, 2019 3:01 pm| by Roselyne Min

The number of first-time mothers in their 40s in Denmark has increased dramatically over the last two decades, according to Danmarks Statistik.

Some 2,345 women aged 40-44 gave birth to their first child in 2018 – a significant increase on 1998 when the number of first-time mothers in the same age group was less than half at 1,081.

And the number of first-time mothers aged 45-49 is also soaring: from 40 in 1998 to 141 last year.

Average still in the late 20s
The average age of a first-time mother in Denmark is currently 29.2, according to Danmarks Statistik.

Niels Arbøl, an associate professor in biology, believes the phenomenon is a result of society expecting women to first finish their education and find a job before having children.

However, the chances of getting pregnant decreases by 50 percent between the ages of 20 and 30, and even more heading towards 50. The risk of premature birth also increases.

“An old female body is just not as well suited to giving birth,” said Arbøl

Women taking control
However, Lene Skou Jensen, a midwife and psychotherapist, sees the phenomenon differently.

“Our culture is taking control of nature with the increasing number of opportunities that have come with fertility treatment,” she said.

Jensen adds that since “most women want to have their children in a loving relationship” that some decide to have children by themselves.



Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
