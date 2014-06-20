Contact us Advertise with us

Number of lonely old men increasing in Denmark

Municipalities launching initiatives to improve the quality of their lives

Many single men over the age of 65 spend their days sitting home alone (photo: iStock) Many single men over the age of 65 spend their days sitting home alone (photo: iStock)
September 13th, 2016 3:57 pm| by Lucie Rychla
facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The number of single men over the age of 65 has increased by more than 40,000 since 1990 to 140,000 today, according to new figures from the interest group Local Government Denmark.

In the Capital Region alone, nearly every third man over the age of 65 lives alone and is therefore more prone to injuries and other health problems than the ones living with a partner, researchers have found.

The average life expectancy for Danish men has increased by 6.4 years over the past 25 years, but hardly at all for women, which is one of the explanations for the growth.



READ MORE: More elderly Danes getting alcohol treatment

Help from municipalities
The trend has been noted by municipalities, including Frederikshavn Municipality, which have initiated a number of initiatives focused on improving the quality of life of the elderly, who often suffer from loneliness.

“They are often immobile and don’t get the physical exercise that is good – both for the body and mental health,” Anette Weesgaard, an activity leader at Frederikshavn Municipality, told Berlingske.

“They just sit and slowly deteriorate, and their everyday life becomes gloomy.”


Latest News

Over 400 Danes are waiting for an organ transplant (photo: iStock)
Majority of Danes undecided on donating their organs
Many single men over the age of 65 spend their days sitting home alone (photo: iStock)
Number of lonely old men increasing in Denmark
Cykelslangen: a reminder that top city lists are a lot like games of snakes and ladders (photo: Jakob Munk)
Flogging the dead horses that are hygge and best city awards
Hey! I like that one! Let's rip it! (photo: Michael Sheehan)
New pirating technique threatens already beleaguered music industry
The power loss affected households in central Copenhagen (photo: Google Maps)
Eight hundred households in Copenhagen without power
They arrived for sun, sand and sex and instead got starvation, sickos and shit in the pool (photo: iStock)
Danish families furious about holidays in hell

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved