The number of single men over the age of 65 has increased by more than 40,000 since 1990 to 140,000 today, according to new figures from the interest group Local Government Denmark.

In the Capital Region alone, nearly every third man over the age of 65 lives alone and is therefore more prone to injuries and other health problems than the ones living with a partner, researchers have found.



The average life expectancy for Danish men has increased by 6.4 years over the past 25 years, but hardly at all for women, which is one of the explanations for the growth.