Numbers of passengers using Copenhagen Airport continuing to grow

August numbers up significantly on last year

Copenhagen Airport: busy and getting busier (photo: Dornum72) Copenhagen Airport: busy and getting busier (photo: Dornum72)
September 15th, 2016 6:55 am| by Ray W
Copenhagen Airport executive director Thomas Woldbye reported on Wednesday that the airport’s August passenger numbers were up 6.7 percent compared to the same month last year.

Over 2.7 million passengers travelled through Kastrup in August, and long haul flights were especially busy, growing by 7.8 percent. Woldbye called it “significant and important growth”.

“The long-haul routes are not only used by Danish leisure and business travellers, but also by incoming leisure and business passengers – for instance from the United States,” said Woldbye.



Bursting at the seams
“Both domestic and international traffic improved, showing that growth is evenly distributed in terms of both routes and airlines,” he said.

The year-to-date numbers at Copenhagen Airport also rose by 10.2 percent, with 19,442,478 passengers using the facility during the first eight months of this year.

