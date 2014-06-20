Copenhagen Airport executive director Thomas Woldbye reported on Wednesday that the airport’s August passenger numbers were up 6.7 percent compared to the same month last year.

Over 2.7 million passengers travelled through Kastrup in August, and long haul flights were especially busy, growing by 7.8 percent. Woldbye called it “significant and important growth”.

“The long-haul routes are not only used by Danish leisure and business travellers, but also by incoming leisure and business passengers – for instance from the United States,” said Woldbye.