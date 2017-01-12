Number of Turks eligible for family reunification one sixtieth of what was feared

A Justice Ministry report claims that only 138 Turkish people will be able to obtain family reunification following a landmark ruling by the European Court of Justice in July – far fewer than initially feared.

The 138 Turkish people in question – the landmark ruling only applied to them due to a long-standing agreement between the EU and Turkey on the right of Turks to work in the union – had all been denied family reunification since 2010. At one point Dansk Folkeparti had feared it might be as many as 8,000.

The 138 people in question will be informed by letter of their right to resume with their application for family reunification.

The pillars stand firm!

“I would then like to admit that I was a little relieved when I saw the legal assessment. I had feared what this might have developed into, but we have fortunately ended up with an assessment that is not so serious,” commented Mattias Tesfaye, the immigration and integration minister.

“The most important thing for me is that the rules for getting family reunification can continue going forward. We do not need to change them. So the pillars of Danish foreign policy, they stand firm.”

The Justice Ministry has also confirmed that there is no need to change Denmark’s rules on family reunification in light of the ruling.