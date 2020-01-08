Obituary: Pip Pip Pony-tailed Pete, you did your home town of Barnet proud

IN REMEMBRANCE:

The sad news that the expat football club Copenhagen Celtic had lost one of its own spread across social media on Wednesday morning.

Peter Streader, just 56 years of age, a well-loved and greatly admired amateur footballer, administrator and referee who worked as an English teacher at the Cambridge Institute, collapsed whilst playing the game he loved in Valby on Tuesday January 7.

He had just moments earlier scored a brilliant goal.

Dedicated scribe

At the Copenhagen Post we are proud to say he worked here from 2012 to 2016 as a freelancer specialising in history and culture with a strong love of witty repartee and language – and, of course, the beautiful game.

The dedicated husband and father often took the opportunity to treat his children to various shows and events around town, but wisely chose not to bring them along to our Christmas parties.

The outpouring of grief on Facebook – and across classrooms, playing fields and the bars of various Irish pubs tonight – are testament to how universally respected he was.

Genuine gentleman

As one player who was present on Tuesday put it: “A genuinely decent, intelligent, humorous gentleman. Incredibly sad. You will be sorely missed.”

Club founder Coogan paid him the ultimate compliment, calling him a “clubman through and through”.

But as all his team-mates, past and present, will no doubt agree as they take stock, Pete will want us to celebrate his life with happiness not sadness.

He was, recalls close friend and long-time Celtics team-mate Ian Quintana below, one of a kind. (BH)

A CLOSE FRIEND’S MEMORIES:

My first impression of Peter, back when we first met in ’97, was does this man get dressed in the dark?

After getting to know him, my opinion changed as I realised he should only be let out in the dark and never on his own!

23-year friendship

Over the past 23 years I’ve had the pleasure of playing for three different football clubs with Peter.

The first was at Osborne where he earned the nickname ‘Jigsaw’ as he would run rings round the opposition and then go to pieces in the box.

And then we moved to Bloomsdays where he took great delight in rechristening us Atletico Bloomsday – a tag we did not always live up to.

A Corinthian at heart

Peter did most of the organising and running around – especially in our spell as Bloomsdays – and he led us to a couple of promotions and was certainly one of the best players.

Well known for his Corinthian attitude towards the game, he even went as far as wanting to kick a penalty over the bar as it had been unfairly awarded to us.

Top marksman

He started at Celtic in around 2004, initially playing for the 11As, before eventually graduating to play for the Super Masters as age and injuries took their toll.

He won quite a few awards over the years for different Celtic teams – the last, but not least, being top scorer for the Super Masters last season.

He was so lethal in front of goal that two years ago he scored four in one game and then he bettered it by scoring five in the next.

A credit to Celtics

He also had a spell refereeing for a couple of seasons, as well as a lengthy spell as club secretary, and I know many people were grateful for the help and guidance he gave them during this time – especially those new to Denmark. He was a credit to the Celtic organisation.

As selfish as Peter could be on the pitch – I could have and wanted to strangle him on many occasions for not releasing the ball – he was one of the most unselfish people I‘ve ever met.

He was always ready to help out or lend a helping hand, and while many people’s first impression might have been that he was a public schoolboy type, he was the complete opposite: a Corbynista in fact.

Mark of the man

He was also a die-hard Gooner, which he delighted in letting us know during their winning period, and also a supporter of his home town club Barnet, whose games he went to whenever he could.

Peter’s humour was a bit like his dress sense: off the wall. And he was always ready with a quip or two.

I think the thing that best sums him up is that over the years we’ve been playing against the same teams, and you can see the look of dread when they see some of us walking onto the pitch.

But with Peter, they were always glad to see him. That was the mark of the man. (IQ)

PETE’S FINAL GOAL:

Peter had come close to scoring in the first half. Latching on to a long ball, he outpaced the defence before only a last-ditch tackle thwarted him inside the penalty box.

But he was just warming up. When Celtics cut through the Valby defence in the second half, it culminated in the ball flashing across the six-yard box at such pace that it looked like it would fly out harmlessly for a throw.

But cometh the hour as they say. Flying in at the back post stretching full length to divert the ball over the line with his right boot came Peter as he had done for Celtics so many times for so many years.

Like many of Peter’s goals, it mattered. The equaliser. A game changer. He just had the habit. The ability to be in the right place at the right time. Some player. Some man. (MOR)