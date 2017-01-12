 Oh S**t: New Metro toilets delayed due to bankruptcy – The Post

Oh S**t: New Metro toilets delayed due to bankruptcy

It might be over a year before they open to the public

What a pisser! (photo: Copenhagen Municipality)
October 4th, 2019 12:42 pm| by Christian W

With the opening of the new City Ring Metro line on Sunday, Copenhageners woke up to a brand new public transport landscape this week.

And while the Metro Company works to fine-tune system bugs and technical issues that come with getting a new Metro line up and running, perhaps one of the most pressing issues is something a little more … rudimentary.

Due to a bankruptcy of a distributor, six of the new sleek-looking public toilets  that should be available to the public at the Metro stations won’t be established until a new distributor is found – something that could take over a year.

Can you hold it til 2021?
Nuuks Plads and Vibenshus Runddel stations have the toilet buildings installed, but they will remain locked for a short period of time until they can be fully operational. But the four stations still needing actual toilet buildings are Skjolds Plads, Nørrebro Station, Poul Henningsens Plads and Marmorkirken, and the wait here could be much longer … 2021 longer!

The city expects to have found a new distributor by the end of 2020, predicting that all the toilets will be up and running by sometime in the first half of 2021.

The city has set aside 160 million kroner for the toilets, as well as benches, trees, drinking fountains, parking for bicycles and other initiatives, to make the Metro station areas more attractive for residents.

Not counting the Metro toilets, Copenhagen has 37 public toilets across the city, including 22 with facilities for the handicapped.

