Oh, the humanity! Ricky Gervais coming to Denmark

Get ready for a barrel of laughs, Copenhagen, as one of the world’s premier comedians, Ricky Gervais, has announced his intention to bring his latest show to the Danish capital.

The world-renowned British co-creator and star of ‘The Office’ and ‘Extras’ – who is perhaps best know for his unbridled piss-takes of Hollywood as the host of the Golden Globe Awards – announced on Tuesday via a live Facebook feed that he intends to visit Copenhagen as part of his spring stand-up tour, ‘Humanity’.