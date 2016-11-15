 Oh, the humanity! Ricky Gervais coming to Denmark – The Post

Oh, the humanity! Ricky Gervais coming to Denmark

British comedic genius hitting Copenhagen as part of his ‘Humanity’ stand-up tour

More gold form Gervais (photo: Ricky Gervais)
February 9th, 2017 1:31 pm| by Christian W
Get ready for a barrel of laughs, Copenhagen, as one of the world’s premier comedians, Ricky Gervais, has announced his intention to bring his latest show to the Danish capital.

The world-renowned British co-creator and star of ‘The Office’ and ‘Extras’ – who is perhaps best know for his unbridled piss-takes of Hollywood as the host of the Golden Globe Awards – announced on Tuesday via a live Facebook feed that he intends to visit Copenhagen as part of his spring stand-up tour, ‘Humanity’.



“The second wave of dates for the UK leg of my world tour will be announced next week. Then Europe. Then US. Stay tuned. #Humanity,” Gervais wrote on Twitter.

No date or venue for the Copenhagen gig has been revealed as of now.

A bad seed
In other entertainment news, the legendary Australian musician Nick Cave and his band The Bad Seeds will perform in Copenhagen this autumn as part of an eight-week tour of Europe.

Cave and co will play at the new Royal Arena on October 20 and tickets will go on sale on February 17.

