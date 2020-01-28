On course for warmest January ever: Snow’s wonder we’ve had so little

It probably hasn’t escaped your attention that Denmark is on course for its warmest January ever.

Only a beast from the east (or a werewolf from the north … it could catch on) before the weekend will see Denmark registering an average temperature of below 5 degrees and, according to the forecasts, that isn’t going to happen.

Currently, we’re on course for a 5.4, which will eclipse the 5.0 record set in 2007.

Sixth successive warmer-than-average winter

The big difference between 2020 and 2007 is that the latter was a blip. It was sandwiched between some pretty severe winters.

In contrast, the last six winters in Denmark have all had an average temperature well above the normal 0.5 we have grown to expect:

Since 2014-15, the averages have been 2.8, 3.1, 2.8, 1.9 (which included the aforementioned Beast from the East), 3.4 and (so far) 5.1 (after a December average of 4.7).

Limited overland flows

“We are in a classic western flow, which means we’re getting gentle air coming inland from over the Atlantic,” explained DMI forecaster Martin Lindberg.

“In winter, the air over seawater is relatively warm compared to the air over land.”

Barely a flurry

The upshot, of course, is no snow. Last year, there was a flurry or two: on November 5 and 29, and a little more in early December. But no snow has been recorded since December 4,

This means this winter has so far managed a combined 0.1 snow days – well below 7.4, the average of the last five years, which in turn was well short of the 26.4 snow days experienced between 1961 and 1990.