The Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) has warned those living on low-lying areas along the Baltic Sea coastline to beware of flooding as sea levels are expected to be much higher than usual tomorrow – so high in fact, it is predicting levels only seen once every century.

The areas most at risk (marked in red on the map) over the course of Wednesday night are the eastern, western and southern coastlines of every Danish island situated in the south, along with Funen and Zealand – not so much its northwestern and northern coastlines, but certainly its eastern one as far north as Copenhagen.

Unwanted centenary

DMI has described the anticipated 1.3 to 1.8-metre rise in sea level as a ‘hundredeårshændelse’ (centennial event).