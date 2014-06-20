Contact us Advertise with us

Once-in-a-century sea levels could flood coastal areas in eastern Denmark

Those living on low-lying areas by the Baltic Sea are most at risk, warns DMI

So the purple presumably denotes a once in a millennium event? (photo: DMI.dk) So the purple presumably denotes a once in a millennium event? (photo: DMI.dk)
January 3rd, 2017 8:49 pm| by Ben Hamilton
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) has warned those living on low-lying areas along the Baltic Sea coastline to beware of flooding as sea levels are expected to be much higher than usual tomorrow – so high in fact, it is predicting levels only seen once every century.

The areas most at risk (marked in red on the map) over the course of Wednesday night are the eastern, western and southern coastlines of every Danish island situated in the south, along with Funen and Zealand – not so much its northwestern and northern coastlines, but certainly its eastern one as far north as Copenhagen.

Unwanted centenary
DMI has described the anticipated 1.3 to 1.8-metre rise in sea level as a ‘hundredeårshændelse’ (centennial event).



It is the result of a change in wind direction that will blow excess amounts of seawater from the Skagerrak and Kattegat, where it has been pushed by winds from the northeast, into the Baltic.

More gales tonight
Meanwhile, thanks to gale-force winds of up to 30 metres per second that will mainly affect the west coasts of Jutland, Funen and Zealand, along with Lolland and Bornholm, much of the country is in for another testing night.

DMI spokesperson Thyge Rasmussen has called for particular caution on the roads, and for drivers to be wary of strong gusts that could “tear down tiles and topple trees”.


Latest News

So the purple presumably denotes a once in a millennium event? (photo: DMI.dk)
Once-in-a-century sea levels could flood coastal areas in eastern Denmark
"To create a sculpture is simply to carve away all the superfluous from the stone. In the same way, Asta Nielsen carved away all the superfluous from her art" – August Rodin (photo: unknown)
‘Die Asta’: Europe’s first lady of the silver screen
Does the BBC think the Danes could learn a thing or two about childcare from Britain? Or the other way round? (photo: Mícheál)
News in Digest: Denmark still very much on Britain’s radar
North already boasts an elite Counter Strike team (photo: North)
FC Copenhagen and Nordisk Film in massive eSports push
Europe is the top destination for Danes this year (photo: Pixabay)
Danes are Scandinavian champs at going on holidays
Caught in the middle (photo: Pixabay)
Danish parents forced to pay child support for abducted kids

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved