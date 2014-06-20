One in 10 teachers at Danish public schools does not have teacher education

A new study carried out on behalf of the the Danish Union of Teachers (DUT) has revealed that one in 10 teachers at public schools do not have an adequate education.

According to the analysis by AE-rådet, the economic council of the labour movement, the number of teachers who either do not have an education beyond public school, or who have only a high school diploma, has increased from 3,230 in 2013 to 5,090 in 2015.