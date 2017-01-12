 One in ten Danish motorists have a casual attitude towards drink driving – study – The Post

One in ten Danish motorists have a casual attitude towards drink driving – study

Rådet for Sikker Trafik urges non-drivers and party hosts to take a bigger interest in how their friends return home

Police will be keeping an eye out for drunk drivers in July (photo: Rådet for Sikker Trafik)
July 9th, 2019 5:11 pm| by Ruchi Pujari

Ahead of a nationwide drink driving campaign, a new study from the traffic safety council Rådet for Sikker Trafik and Trygfonden suggests that 11 percent of Danish motorists have driven during the past year unsure of whether they are under the drink driving limit.

Young people ready to take the risk
This was true especially in the case of younger men who are frequently willing to take the chance and drive home after drinking alcohol. In total, 1,071 participants took part in the study.

Some 15 percent of respondents aged 25-35 said they’d driven unsure of their blood alcohol level, compared to 13 percent of those aged 36-50 and 8 percent of those aged 51-60.

Campaign to prevent drunk driving
“Alcohol affects all the important senses that we need to drive safely in traffic,” said Liv Knoblauch Kofoed-Jensen, a senior project manager at Rådet for Sikker Trafik.

“If you have the tiniest little doubt, don’t drive. Every year, accidents occur that could have been avoided.”

Rådet for Sikker Trafik, Trygfonden and 72 of the country’s municipalities are conducting a campaign against alcohol traffic this month to deter drink driving.

According to René Højer, a program manager at Trygfonden, non-drivers could be doing more to help.

“Should you have guests, ask them before you serve their first glass how they intend to go home. In this way you are indirectly telling them they should not drink alcohol if they intend to drive,” he advised.

Police controls on the roads
Although virtually all Danes distance themselves from drink driving, the police charged more than 6,000 people with the offence last year – of which 1,163 were caught in June and July.

The police are therefore are out on the roads keeping an eye out for drink drivers.

Christian Berthelsen, police assistant at the National Police National Traffic Center says

“There will be controls all over the country – particularly during major events such as concerts etc,” warned police spokesperson Christian Berthelsen.

“We will be checking people 24 hours a day, so if you are in any doubt, don’t get in your car!”

Some 32 people were killed due to drink driving in 2018 and 364 people were injured – 183 seriously.

How to avoid drunk driving:


– If you know you want to drink alcohol, it is safest to not drive your car

– Agree in advance who will drive home

– Have non-alcoholic drinks ready if you have guests

– Leave the car if you are in doubt as to whether you have been drinking too much to drive legally

– Be ready to confiscate somebody’s car keys if you can see they are not fit to drive

Source: Rådet for Sikker Trafik

