One of Denmark’s best known jazz musicians has died

Svend Asmussen dead at 100 years old

Svend Asmussen had a long, storied career (photo: Musik archive)
February 7th, 2017 7:10 pm| by Ray W
Sad news has rocked the Danish jazz world in the middle of the Vinterjazz festival in Copenhagen.

Danish jazz violinist Svend Asmussen, who it seemed played with everyone at one time or another – including legends such as Fats Waller, Duke Ellington, Benny Goodman and Toots Thielemans – has died.



Asmussen, known as ‘the Fiddling Viking’, was one of Denmark’s best-known jazz musicians, both at home and around the world.

A true legend of jazz
During his long career, he shared the stage with the world’s very best musicians, including guitarist Django Reinhardt and violist Stephane Grappelli.

He was also member of a swing trio with Danish guitarist Ulrik Neumann and Swedish singer Alice Babs.

Born 28 February 1916, Asmussen is survived by his second wife and three children from his first marriage.

READ MORE: Here lies an all-time great of jazz

Asmussen’s son Claus confirmed his father’s death on Tuesday. Asmussen was 100 years old.

