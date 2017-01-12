 Online food imports to be spotlighted – The Post

Online food imports to be spotlighted

The increase in e-commerce has led to a greater volume of food being bought, and some of it could be potentially hazardous

Almost everything is available at the click of a mouse, but it may not be all safe to eat (photo: Pixabay/Noupload)
October 29th, 2018 3:22 pm| by Stephen Gadd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Danes are buying more things online – food included. This poses a challenge for the regulatory authorities responsible for food safety.

In 2015, an agreement was reached between the S-R government of the day and SF, Enhedslisten, Venstre, Konservative and Dansk Folkeparti regarding a higher prioritisation of the Ministry of the Environment and Food’s travelling control body.

Getting rid of bad apples
As an extension of this, a press release from the ministry has this week revealed that a new agreement is in the pipeline that will include checks on online companies to stop illegal and unregistered foodstuffs, as well as items sold through Facebook, blogs and apps.

“There are a great number of opportunities for Danes to buy food through the internet. They have to be able to do this secure in the knowledge that the authorities are also checking food sold online,” said the environment and food minister, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen.

As well as increasing food safety for consumers, the initiative is also expected to strengthen fair competition by going after companies that don’t abide by the rules.

Related News



Latest News

Culture
Building Bridges to Bremen – if only the Danes were fluent in Glaswegian
National
Online food imports to be spotlighted
International
White House report blasts Nordic socialism
Business
Lundbeck shares in freefall after disappointing drug trial

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved