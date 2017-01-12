 Øresund Bridge closed for traffic following accident – The Post

Øresund Bridge closed for traffic following accident

A dozen cars involved in crash that has traffic shut down going in both directions

As of 8:50, the bridge was still shut down (photo: Øresund Bridge)
February 15th, 2017 9:29 am| by Christian W
A massive accident has closed Øresund Bridge for motorway traffic in both directions this morning.

According to the Swedish newspaper Sydsvenskan, around a dozen cars were involved in the accident leaving nine people injured.



The accident took place on the Swedish side of the bridge, reported Copenhagen Police.

READ MORE: Ice and slippery roads throughout Denmark this morning

Back at 10
According to traffic information on the Øresund Bridge website, the bridge is expected to open for traffic again at about 10:00.

Train traffic across the bridge remains unaffected and has continued on as normal.

Keep updated about the traffic situation on the bridge here.

