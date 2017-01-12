Øresund Bridge closed for traffic following accident

A massive accident has closed Øresund Bridge for motorway traffic in both directions this morning.

According to the Swedish newspaper Sydsvenskan, around a dozen cars were involved in the accident leaving nine people injured.

The accident took place on the Swedish side of the bridge, reported Copenhagen Police.

Back at 10

According to traffic information on the Øresund Bridge website, the bridge is expected to open for traffic again at about 10:00.

Train traffic across the bridge remains unaffected and has continued on as normal.

